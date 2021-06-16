Civic (CVC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22.96 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Civic has a market cap of $178.51 million and $22.96 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Civic has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00060615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.14 or 0.00768133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00083701 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.48 or 0.07781519 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

Civic (CVC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.