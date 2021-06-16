CKW Financial Group Grows Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,956 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $43,921,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Sanofi by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,814,000 after acquiring an additional 631,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after acquiring an additional 558,819 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.35. 17,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,206. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.23. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $1.9061 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.