CKW Financial Group Sells 150 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CKW Financial Group cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 0.0% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $168.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

