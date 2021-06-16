CKW Financial Group Takes $41,000 Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after buying an additional 117,076 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,216,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,988,000 after buying an additional 227,927 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.31. 56,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,594. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

