CKW Financial Group Takes $56,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $375,721,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.98. The company had a trading volume of 395,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,893. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.79. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,179,253 shares of company stock worth $163,632,642 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

