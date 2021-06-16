Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Director Blucher Sheryl G. Von Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Director Blucher Sheryl G. Von sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,795,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,670,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Clarivate stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -195.38 and a beta of 0.54. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CLVT shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

