Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,636.67 ($34.45).

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCH. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,530 ($33.05) per share, for a total transaction of £16,065.50 ($20,989.68).

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,676 ($34.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,835. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,681 ($35.03). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,533.40. The company has a market cap of £9.76 billion and a PE ratio of 27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of €0.64 ($0.75) per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is 0.63%.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

