Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Shares of COCP stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $125.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.23. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 479.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Raymond F. Schinazi sold 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $1,696,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,674,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,641,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.