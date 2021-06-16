Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Shares Gap Down to $26.81

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.81, but opened at $26.25. Codiak BioSciences shares last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 159 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $530.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. Research analysts predict that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

