Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,419,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,933 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

FOF stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.