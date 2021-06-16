CoinUs Market Cap Achieves $108,397.77 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded up 28% against the US dollar. CoinUs has a total market cap of $108,397.77 and approximately $1,345.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007830 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000157 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000203 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000686 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

