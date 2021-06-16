Commercial Metals (CMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $731,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,705,666.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,680 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

