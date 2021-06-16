Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 9,358 Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRBS opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.50. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $18.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, cash management, investment, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.