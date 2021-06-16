Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,721 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 100,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 21,798 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $996,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

