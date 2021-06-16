Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 57 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

APD stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

