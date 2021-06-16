Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 135.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.87.

NASDAQ IAC traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $150.52. 4,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,394. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.55. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.99.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

