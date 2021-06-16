Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

NYSE KSU traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $291.49. 2,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.00. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $140.86 and a 12 month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

