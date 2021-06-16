Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $6.47 Million in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 291,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 9.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EB stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,991. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 3.10. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on EB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

