Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CFRUY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $12.83. 147,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,200. The company has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.02. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

