Comparing Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) and Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) and Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Arcos Dorados and Bloomin’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcos Dorados -6.50% -73.32% -5.71% Bloomin’ Brands -1.75% -17.90% -0.13%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arcos Dorados and Bloomin’ Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcos Dorados 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bloomin’ Brands 1 5 5 1 2.50

Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus price target of $5.87, suggesting a potential downside of 7.90%. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus price target of $28.35, suggesting a potential upside of 4.48%. Given Bloomin’ Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bloomin’ Brands is more favorable than Arcos Dorados.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of Arcos Dorados shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arcos Dorados and Bloomin’ Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcos Dorados $1.98 billion 0.66 -$149.45 million ($0.73) -8.73 Bloomin’ Brands $3.17 billion 0.76 -$158.71 million ($0.69) -39.32

Arcos Dorados has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bloomin’ Brands. Bloomin’ Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcos Dorados, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats Arcos Dorados on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2020, it operated or franchised 2,236 restaurants. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 27, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,015 restaurants and franchised 166 restaurants across 47 states; and owned and operated 142 restaurants and franchised 151 restaurants across 20 countries and Guam. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

