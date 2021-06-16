Comparing Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chewy and Coupang’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $7.15 billion 4.45 -$92.49 million ($0.23) -332.96 Coupang $11.97 billion 5.64 -$474.89 million N/A N/A

Chewy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupang.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy -0.08% N/A -0.37% Coupang N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Chewy and Coupang, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 1 6 12 0 2.58 Coupang 0 5 2 0 2.29

Chewy presently has a consensus price target of $96.88, indicating a potential upside of 26.51%. Coupang has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.47%. Given Chewy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chewy is more favorable than Coupang.

Summary

Chewy beats Coupang on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 70,000 products from 2,500 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

