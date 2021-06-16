Comparing Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) & Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS)

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) and Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Communications Systems and Touchpoint Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Communications Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Communications Systems currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.07%. Given Communications Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Communications Systems is more favorable than Touchpoint Group.

Risk & Volatility

Communications Systems has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Communications Systems and Touchpoint Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Communications Systems -8.81% -7.34% -6.21% Touchpoint Group -753.64% -664.48% -131.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of Communications Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Communications Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Touchpoint Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Communications Systems and Touchpoint Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Communications Systems $42.58 million 1.56 -$170,000.00 ($0.19) -37.58 Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 20.99 -$3.55 million N/A N/A

Communications Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Touchpoint Group.

Summary

Communications Systems beats Touchpoint Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides connectivity infrastructure products and services for deployments of broadband networks worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronics & Software and Services & Support. The Electronics & Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software. This segment also offers media converters, network interface cards, and Ethernet switches that integrate the benefits of fiber optics into any data network. This segment's products are used in various markets, including federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, security, and surveillance markets. The Services & Support provides software-designed wide-area network and other technology solutions that address prevalent IT challenges, including network resiliency, security products and services, network virtualization, and cloud migrations, IT managed services, wired and wireless network design and implementation, and converged infrastructure configuration, deployment and management. This segment primary serves vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, and commercial business. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business. Its fan engagement platform also brings users closer to the action by enabling them to engage with clubs, favorite players, peers, and relevant brands through various features, including live streaming, access to limited edition merchandise, gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards, and associated benefits. The company was formerly known as One Horizon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. in September 2019. Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Miami, Florida.

