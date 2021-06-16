Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.35 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecommunications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $617.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.