Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 3,415 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5,788.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.51. 1,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,882. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $159.35 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

