Concord Wealth Partners Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CRBN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,825. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52 week low of $117.96 and a 52 week high of $166.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.40.

