Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 427.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.97.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,348,766. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $357.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

