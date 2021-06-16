Concord Wealth Partners Sells 1,312 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up about 0.5% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.29. 3,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,698. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.30.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

