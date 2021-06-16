Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Update

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,543,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 1,695,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Concordia Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Concordia Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CCRDF stock remained flat at $$4.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. Concordia Financial Group has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10.

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit and loan products. The company also provides securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.