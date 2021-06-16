CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.55

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 5397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

CEIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $641.94 million, a P/E ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.73.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

