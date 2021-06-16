Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.08. Continental Gold shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 325 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$16.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19.

About Continental Gold (TSE:CNL)

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.