Contrasting Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) & View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) and View (NASDAQ:VIEW) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tecnoglass and View’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecnoglass 12.83% 26.19% 9.28% View N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tecnoglass and View, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tecnoglass 0 1 3 1 3.00 View 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tecnoglass presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.32%. View has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.40%. Given View’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe View is more favorable than Tecnoglass.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Tecnoglass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of View shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tecnoglass shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tecnoglass and View’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecnoglass $374.92 million 2.43 $24.21 million $0.79 24.20 View $9.17 million 224.42 -$300,000.00 N/A N/A

Tecnoglass has higher revenue and earnings than View.

Summary

Tecnoglass beats View on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products. It also produces, exports, imports, and markets aluminum products, including bars, plates, profiles, rods, tubes, and other hardware that are used in the manufacture of architectural glass settings, such as windows, doors, spatial separators, and related products. In addition, the company provides curtain wall/floating facades, windows and doors, interior dividers and commercial display windows, hurricane-proof windows, stick facade systems, and other products, such as awnings, structures, automatic doors, and other components of architectural systems. It markets and sells its products primarily under the Tecnoglass, ES Windows, and Alutions brands through internal and independent sales representatives, as wells as directly to distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. Tecnoglass Inc. is a subsidiary of Energy Holding Corporation.

View Company Profile

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

