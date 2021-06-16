Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPPMF shares. TD Securities cut Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $644.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

