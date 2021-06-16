Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 2.2% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,293,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,262,000 after purchasing an additional 98,815 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 60.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Corning by 323.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 135.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 54,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

