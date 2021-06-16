Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 3,762.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,843 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.24% of 51job worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JOBS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in 51job by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of 51job by 20.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of 51job by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of 51job by 50.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.29. 9,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,196. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.58. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $80.50.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). 51job had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.