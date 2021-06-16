Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for 1.3% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $40,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $685.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $670.58. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $498.08 and a 12 month high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.24.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

