Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 1,945 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $23,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,035,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.89.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $384.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,945. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.10. The stock has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

