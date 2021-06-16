Corsair Gaming Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 229,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,452% compared to the average daily volume of 14,787 call options.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,223,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,994,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,799,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,311,033 shares of company stock valued at $169,946,405. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 69.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 14.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRSR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.80. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 23.12.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

