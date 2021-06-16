Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Trimmed by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,423 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $1,784,019,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $5,130,609. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $383.45. 22,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,402. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $295.40 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

