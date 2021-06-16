Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Coty posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 381.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,484 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the first quarter worth $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,245,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after buying an additional 608,159 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $10,666,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. 8,133,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,098,477. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.49. Coty has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

