Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200–0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $681 million-684 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.57 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.070–0.050 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.63.

Shares of COUP traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.79. 8,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $314,358.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,076.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $243,333.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,720 shares of company stock worth $30,491,827 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

