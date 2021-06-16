Crake Asset Management LLP Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,517.81. 27,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,537.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,363.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,887 shares of company stock valued at $161,125,449. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.