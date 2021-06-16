Crake Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Crake Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 145.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 957,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 3.8% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Crake Asset Management LLP owned 0.09% of Morgan Stanley worth $125,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

MS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.16. 515,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,870,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.83. The company has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

