Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Stock Position Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Credicorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Credicorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.78.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

