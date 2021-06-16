Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,180,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the May 13th total of 9,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,498,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 439,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 50.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 667,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after buying an additional 196,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

CS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,267. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

