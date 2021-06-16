Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.25 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

NYSE CPG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,719,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,832. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $445,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1,225.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 160,563 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 79.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,578,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 698,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 6,000,000.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 600,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 33.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.