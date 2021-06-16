Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,231 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,511 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after buying an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $236.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,595. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.02. The stock has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.