Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.77. 11,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 119.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

