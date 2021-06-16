Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,014 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,667 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 789.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 46,054 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.77.

Shares of FDX traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $295.95. The company had a trading volume of 26,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.49. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

