Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,729. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.33. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.03 and a 1-year high of $103.59.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

