Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $198.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.07. The company has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $200.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

